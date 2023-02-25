Home » News » Politics » 'Will Destroy Mafia': Yogi Tears Into Oppn in UP Assembly Over Killing of BSP MLA Murder Case Prime Witness

'Will Destroy Mafia': Yogi Tears Into Oppn in UP Assembly Over Killing of BSP MLA Murder Case Prime Witness

Addressing the Umesh Pal murder in Prayagraj on Friday, the CM said that the government would have a "zero tolerance" approach to the crime

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 14:42 IST

Lucknow, India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking in UP Assembly on Saturday, February 25. (Photo via ANI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking in UP Assembly on Saturday, February 25. (Photo via ANI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday and thundered that the government would have a “zero tolerance" approach towards crime and mafia."Mafiyaon ko mitti me mila denge (we will destroy the mafia)," he said.

Addressing the killing of the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case on Friday evening, he said that “the government will have a zero tolerance approach to the incident that took place in Prayagraj."

“However, the criminal who committed the crime, was he not nurtured by the Samajwadi Party? Was he not made an MP by SP?"

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

“These people are patrons of professional mafia," the UP CM further said.

“The mafia who has done this act is absconding from the state today, whoever the mafia may be, our government will not let ‘mafia raj’ prevail in the state."

Umesh Pal, the prime witness of the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead Friday evening at his residence in Prayagraj.

The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat Jail.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 25, 2023, 11:24 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 14:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Soars Mercury Levels In Bralette And Shorts In Sunkissed Photo, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Adorable Photos of the Actor with Pankaj Kapur, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khattar