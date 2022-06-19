Maha: BJP Will Repeat Rajya Sabha Feat, Win 5 MLC Seats, Says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said BJP will win all the five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats it is contesting, polls to which are scheduled for Monday. He said the plan helmed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP winning a third seat in an unlikely scenario, will work for the MLC polls as well as many smaller parties and Independent legislators were in support.

Queried on the Foundation Day of the ruling Shiv Sena, Athawale said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must align once again with the BJP and his RPI(A) as “Bhim shakti and Shiv shakti should come together again". He said even if the Sena does not patch up, the RPI(A) will stand strongly with the BJP and ensure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Asked for a comment on the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath, the Union minister for social justice and empowerment said the military recruitment scheme with a four-year tenure was brought in by the Centre after several rounds of deliberations. The youth have misunderstood the scheme, especially about what the future holds for them after completion of tenure, the minister said.

The Centre has increased the age limit for one year and has also announced 10 per cent reservation for ‘Agniveers’ in CAPFs and other forces, which would be beneficial to the youth, Athawale added. “Considering the feeling of the youth the government is also thinking of bringing more change in the scheme," he claimed.

