Maharashtra Cabinet: Fadnavis is Home & Finance Minister; CM Shinde Retains Urban Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — who expanded his cabinet on August 9 — retained the urban development department and allocated the crucial home and finance portfolios to his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Notably, Shinde has also kept the environment portfolio, which Aaditya Thackeray earlier helmed, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is the new revenue minister. He will also handle the animal husbandry and dairy development departments. Sudhir Mungantiwar will be heading forestry, cultural activities, and fisheries, while former state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil will helm the departments of higher and technical education, textile industry and parliamentary affairs.

Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant is the new state health minister. Other Sena MLAs Abdul Satar and Deepak Kesarkar have been allocated the agriculture, and school education departments, respectively. Gulabrao Patil is the new water supply and sanitation minister, while Sanjay Rathore will head the food and drug administration department.

BJP’s Girish Mahajan is the new sports and youth welfare minister, and will also look after village development and panchayati raj, and medical education departments. BJP MLA Vijayakumar Gavit will handle tribal development and Sena MLA Uday Samant is the new industry minister.

Earlier this week, Shinde expanded his cabinet more than 40 days after being sworn in as the Maharashtra CM. As many as 18 leaders — nine each from the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp — were inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet.

