Maha CM Thackeray Chairs Cabinet Meeting, First After Taking Away Rebel Ministers' Portfolios

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo/ANI)
Talking to reporters after the meeting, home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed

PTI
Mumbai/New Delhi/Guwahati // Updated: June 28, 2022, 21:27 IST

Amid rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a cabinet meeting here. It was the first cabinet meeting held after he divested rebel Shiv Sena ministers including Shinde of their portfolios.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, home minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil said no political issues were discussed. Another cabinet meeting was likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss pending issues, he added. On Monday, Thackeray allocated the departments of rebel ministers to their colleagues in the cabinet.

first published: June 28, 2022, 21:25 IST