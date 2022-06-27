Can Shinde Camp Approach Guv For Floor Test? Can BJP Go For No-Trust Motion? 5 Maha Questions Answered

Taking advantage of the Supreme Court’s relief on the disqualification of Maharashtra MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who rebelled from the Shiv Sena led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, the Shinde camp is now looking for a floor test and may reach out to the Governor.

Sources in the Shinde camp said the SC directive that they cannot be disqualified till July 11 gives them the right to demand the floor test.

The mood in the Shinde camp is upbeat and they are now checking if it is Constitutionally possible.

There is also a possibility that the Bharatiya Janata Party might go for a no-confidence motion.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly is to start mid-July.

News18 gets all questions answered on the direction the Maharashtra turmoil could take:

What does the Supreme Court’s interim order mean?

The SC has restored status quo on the proceedings initiated by Deputy Speaker to disqualify the rebel MLAs. This means, the rebel MLAs have got relief. Along with this, official documents have been summoned from the Deputy Speaker with detailed answers on his role following the rebellion. The state and central governments have been asked to give an affidavit for clarity on the matter. Is the ball in the Governor’s court now?

If any faction goes to the Governor for a floor test, he is free to exercise his authority. Can the Governor direct a floor test amid the Supreme Court hearing?

According to the Supreme Court’s 2016 Nabam Rabia Vs Arunachal Pradesh Speaker case ruling, the Governor can conduct a floor test. The situation in the case was similar to the one in Maharashtra. Until the matter is resolved in the Supreme Court, can the Governor take further action related to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly?

He absolutely can. Apart from the floor test, under Article 355, the President can send a report to the Central Government regarding the current rule. However, there has to be a valid reason to do so. Can the Governor accept Eknath Shinde faction’s claim before July 12 and ask Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority?

If anyone claims to have a majority before the Governor, he can order a floor test. However, a claim has to be made by one of the parties.



