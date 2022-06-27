Maha Crisis: CM Uddhav Wanted to Resign Twice but NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Stopped Him, Say Sources

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to resign twice but NCP chief Sharad Pawar stopped him, said top sources. The Shiv Sena president is the leader of the MVA alliance, which also has the NCP and Congress. The state government has been plunged into a political crisis after Sena strongman Eknath Shinde revolted against the party and led a rebel group to Guwahati.

Amid the ongoing crisis, according to sources, the chief minister wanted to resign twice but Pawar advised him to not put in his papers.

Sources further said the 30-minute delay in the Facebook Live on the first day of the crisis was not, in fact, a technical glitch but a sudden change in plan to not resign from the post of CM.

On the second day of the crisis, too, he decided to resign again but Pawar stopped him again, sources added. They also said the Trojan horse rebel MLA theory had been planted and there was no truth to it.

Sources also said police had been deployed to track MLAs Deepak Kesarkar and state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. But, they successfully ditched the police and reached Surat when the escort party was sleeping at night, they added.

The floor test in the Maharashtra assembly is likely to happen by this weekend. At least two MLAs will be coming to Mumbai in the next two days to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the situation.

They are likely to inform him about the loss of confidence in the current MVA government. Top sources said the governor will call for a floor test on the plea of the MLAs.

