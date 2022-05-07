Maha Local Bodies Polls: Will Give 27% Tickets to OBCs, Says Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his party would give 27 per cent tickets for upcoming local bodies polls in the state to members of Other Backward Classes. The former chief minister was speaking at an OBC convention. “The BJP will give 27 per cent tickets to OBCs in all upcoming local bodies polls in Maharashtra no matter what its outcome would be. We are ready to pay the price for it," he said.

He lashed out at the “arrogance" of the Uddhav Thackeray government for allegedly giving Census figures to the dedicated committee set up by the state backward classes commission instead of empirical data required to obtain quota for OBCs. “The state government has killed political quota for OBC quota with its inefficiency," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly claimed.

