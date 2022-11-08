Maha: NCP, BJP Lock Horns Over Movie 'Har Har Mahadev'; Fadnavis Warns Action After Moviegoers Roughed Up

Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has sparked a row between political parties in Maharashtra, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) favouring it, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposing its screening in theaters. Moreover, several moviegoers were reportedly beaten up for opting to see the film. An FIR was registered against senior NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others by the Thane Police for allegedly roughing up spectators.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said beating up moviegoers for watching historical Marathi film will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

Apart from BJP, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also supported the historic Marathi film, and challenged Awhad to force the cancellation of the movie in Thane. The movie will be screened in Thane, and Ahwad was challenged by the MNS to stall the screening, and criticized the party’s protest against it. “The NCP stopping the screening of the movie is condemnable. The party is trying to give caste colour to the movie," MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, an Indian Express report said.

In Pune city, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit, while in Thane NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, also expressed displeasure over the Marathi film. “Several movies are creating a stir for hurting sentiments. Using the term cinematic liberty, inaccuracies have been displayed in the recently released ‘Har Har Mahadev." he said on Monday.

