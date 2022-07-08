Maha: Several Ex-Sena Corporators of NMMC, KDMC Express Support for CM Shinde

Several former corporators from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali civic bodies in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday expressed support for the Shiv Sena faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the move comes a day after their Thane counterparts did the same.

A functionary of the faction said 40 of the 84 ex-Shiv Sena corporators in the 122-member Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and 32 of the 38 ex-Sena corporators in the 111-member Navi Mumbai civic body have expressed support for Shinde.

Of the 67 corporators the Sena had in the Thane Municipal Corporation general body, the tenure of which ended some months ago, 66 have said they are now part of the Shinde faction.

