Mahadewa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Mahadewa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Brijesh Kumar (INC), Ravi (BJP), Laxmi Chandra Kharvar (BSP), Dudhram (SBSPA), Purnima (JAP), Ram Karan (BJMP), Suresh (AAP), Vijay Vikram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.17%, which is -0.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravi Kumar Sonkar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahadewa results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.311 Mahadewa (महादेवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahadewa is part of Basti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,43,865 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,39,615 were male and 2,04,239 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahadewa in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,41,279 eligible electors, of which 1,86,113 were male,1,55,030 female and 51 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,344 eligible electors, of which 1,69,599 were male, 1,49,745 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mahadewa in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 99 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravi Kumar Sonkar of BJP won in this seat defeating Doodhram of BSP by a margin of 25,884 which was 12.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Karan Arya of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Doodhram of BSP by a margin of 19,259 votes which was 10.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 45.84% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 311 Mahadewa Assembly segment of the 61. Basti Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Basti Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Basti Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mahadewa are: Brijesh Kumar (INC), Ravi (BJP), Laxmi Chandra Kharvar (BSP), Dudhram (SBSPA), Purnima (JAP), Ram Karan (BJMP), Suresh (AAP), Vijay Vikram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.42%, while it was 56.86% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mahadewa went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.311 Mahadewa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 379. In 2012, there were 357 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.311 Mahadewa comprises of the following areas of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Mahadewa, 4 Nagar, 5 Gayghat and 6 Kudraha of 3 Basti Sadar Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mahadewa constituency, which are: Basti Sadar, Dhanghata, Tanda, Katehari, Kaptanganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mahadewa is approximately 610 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahadewa is: 26°38’41.3"N 82°47’08.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahadewa results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.