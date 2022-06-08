Mahan Dal Chief Keshav Dev Maurya Calls Off Alliance with SP, Says Akhilesh Doesn’t Need Me Now

The Keshav Dev Maurya-led Mahan Dal ended its alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, with Maurya alleging that he was being ignored by Yadav.

The development took place after the SP announced its list of MLC candidates. Both the parties had formed an alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, but Mahan Dal failed to win any seat.

“Yadav is now surrounded by people who butter him, he doesn’t need me now and he doesn’t need any grass-root level workers. Those who are pressurising him are being sent either to the Rajya Sabha or the Legislative Council. I have been ignored and Yadav doesn’t even talk to me," alleged Maurya, while speaking to News18.

He also alleged that people involved in the security of the SP chief were taking money to allow people to meet him.

Advertisement

Further attacking the SP, Maurya said, “We were given only two seats in the assembly elections, that too on the SP symbol. I had told Yadav that I should be allowed to contest from Etah or Farrukhabad in the Lok Sabha elections, but that is not being done. I am being ignored by the SP."

The Mahan Dal chief also attacked Swami Prasad Maurya. He said, “Swami Prasad Maurya was first in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), then in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and now in the SP. What would you call a person who keeps changing the party? But Akhilesh is kind to him. Swami Prasad Maurya is a puppet of Akhilesh Yadav, he does what Akhilesh says."

On the other hand, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was also reportedly unhappy after his son Arvind Rajbhar’s name was missing from the SP MLC candidate list.

However, Arvind said that he is not unhappy with the SP and he was working towards strengthening the alliance further for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.