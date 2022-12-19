Maharashtra vs Karnataka Border Row May Gain Pace As Assembly Session to Begin in Both States Today | LIVE Updates

The Maharashtra vs Karnataka border row is likely to heat up as both states have their assembly sessions starting today. Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who was slated to attend ‘Mahamela’, organised by pro-Maharashtra outfit Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES) on Monday in Belagavi district, has been barred from entering the district from. MES holds this convention as a protest against the winter session in the border city every year.

In Maharashtra, the opposition is likely to raise the issue of resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat.

They also plan to corner the government of the day over failing to safeguard the interests of Maharashtra in a border dispute with Karnataka and target the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for choosing to stay silent while provocative statements came from across the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had last week chaired a meeting with the delegation from both the states and appealed to establish peace in the disputed border areas, but nothing seems to have changed on the ground.

Make Public The Talks Between Amit Shah and Maha and K’ta Chief Ministers

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, has demanded that Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers’ recent talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute between the two states be made public.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a proposal pertaining to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row will be passed in the winter session.

