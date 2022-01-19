Maharashtra: BJP Claims of Winning Maximum Seats in Nagar Panchayat Polls

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday claimed that his party has emerged as the single largest political force in the state and can lead 24 Nagar panchayats. Speaking to reporters here, Patil claimed that the BJP has so far won more than 400 seats in the recent elections held for 106 Nagar panchayats in the state.

The elections were held for 106 Nagar panchayats in the state, where the BJP has won more than 400 seats so far. We are in a strong position to lead 24 local bodies and we need the support of a couple of corporators to stake a claim in another six towns, the senior leader said. Despite being out of power in the state for nearly 26 months, the BJP has managed to record such success, he said.

This shows that our network of party workers and local leaders can deliver good results without the support of any government power or resources. The Shiv Sena got the chief minister's post, but it is struggling to remain in the third or fourth position in these elections, Patil said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seems to be content with his post. He cares less for his party or party leaders, as they are losing ground across the state. The situation has benefitted the NCP, he said. The BJP leader further claimed that the discontent among leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi was visible, and hence they have suffered in these local polls. "The BJP has benefited to some extent. Some of our leaders will hold meetings in various parts of the state to introspect," he said.

The party will hold meetings in all the districts ahead of elections to 20 municipal corporations and 282 local bodies in the next two months, Patil said. Former state minister and BJP leader from Beed district Pankaja Munde said, The MVA government's flip-flops on the OBC quota ahead of these polls has upset people. The three parties suffered a setback because they did not fight strongly for the OBCs. Despite having no official quota for the OBCs, the BJP gave tickets to leaders from the community, which benefitted us in the polls.

Former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Patil and all BJP leaders for “massive victory" in Nagar panchayat election. “I also thank voters for rejecting policies of MVA," he said in a series of tweets.

He further said that people of Maharashtra have once again proven that they only trust the able and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

