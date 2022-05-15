Maharashtra: BJP Leader Slapped by NCP Workers for Post Against Party Chief Sharad Pawar | WATCH

A BJP leader from Maharashtra, Vinayak Ambekar, was assaulted on Sunday by NCP workers for allegedly writing a post against veteran politician Sharad Pawar. The whole incident was recorded on camera.

Ambekar is a spokesperson for the Maharashtra BJP. He was slapped in the middle of an argument by NCP workers for posting comments against Pawar.

Condemning the incident, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil shared a video of the incident on Twitter. “Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!" tweeted Patil in Marathi.

In the video, some men are spotted having an argument with Ambekar, who is heard defending himself. Suddenly, one of the men whose face cannot be seen in the video, slaps the BJP leader seated at a desk.

The incident took place a day after Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre were arrested for allegedly making objectionable social media posts against Pawar. They were remanded in police custody till May 18.

The NCP is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Recently, the state government has been accused of intolerance by opposition parties.

The BJP has cited the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, in a sedition case as recent examples of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party, Shiv Sena, as trying to suppress dissent and free speech critical of the government.

