Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Over a Dozen Ministers to Take Oath Today, Home Dept Likely for Fadnavis; 'Rebels' to Get Berths

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday assembled at the Mumbai residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the names of the probables to be inducted into the state cabinet today.
Besides finalising the names of new ministers who will take the oath at Raj Bhavan, the BJP leaders are learnt to have discussed the organisational appointments to be made ahead of crucial civic elections in Mumbai and other cities and the 2024 Lok Saba elections. READ MORE
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said it was difficult to understand who is the real chief minister in the dispensation. He also said the state had a “temporary" chief minister as the Shinde government was bound to fall soon.
Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena’s battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation. “A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists (in the state) or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Thackeray said. READ MORE
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Sachkhand Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded on Monday.
As cabinet expansion takes place today, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has recommended Ambdas Danve for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
“Shiv Sena [Uddhav Thackeray Faction] being the largest opposition party in Maharashtra Legislative Council has recommended Ambdas Danve for the post of LoP in the council. Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter in this regard to the Legislative council Chairman," the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction said.
According to sources, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar from the BJP are likely to be inducted into the cabinet today.
Sources also said that Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumre, Sanjay Shirsat and Gulabrao Patil from the Shinde group will also be inducted into the cabinet.
Top sources in the BJP said one of the reasons for the delay in expansion is the aspirations of the Eknath Shinde group. While cabinet berths to those Shiv Sena MLAs who were sitting ministers is decided, there are others who are eyeing some posts and the strategy being adopted to deal with this section is ‘Thanda Kariye’ — cooling down their aspirations — as a delaying tactic.
Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader and ex-chief minister of Maharashtra who took oath as Shinde’s deputy on June 30, is likely to get the home portfolio in the cabinet expansion happening today, sources said.
A dozen ministers will take oath at today’s ceremony at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had said on Monday on condition of anonymity.
The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.
The much-awaited expansion of the cabinet finally happening today comes almost 40 days after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.
The have been the only members of the cabinet since then.
The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are likely to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet today.
Names of former ministers Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Shambhuraj Desai are doing the rounds as the probables from the rebel camp.
Omprakash Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Paksha, a former minister, who had supported Shinde during the rebellion could also find a place in the new cabinet. The MLAs in the Shinde faction said they will meet at the state government’s Sahyadri Guest House today.
The oath-taking ceremony is slated to be held at 11 AM at the Raj Bhavan.
