Maharashtra Crisis News LIVE Updates: Fadnavis, Shinde to Mull Next Course of Action, Says BJP; CT Ravi to Reach Mumbai, Core Party Meet at 12 PM

Maharashtra has lost a sensible and cultured chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray who has stepped down gracefully, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday night.

Stating that he was not interested “in playing the numbers’ game," Thackeray on Wednesday night said he was resigning as the chief minister. “The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has gracefully stepped down. We have lost a sensible and cultured chief minister," Raut tweeted.

He said they will take forward the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and are ready to go to jail."The end of traitors is never good and history can prove this. Now, it is the beginning of a massive win of Shiv Sena. We will face the baton, go to jail but will keep alive Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena," he said.