Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: 'Focus on Development', CM Shinde Takes Front Seat; Spl Assembly Session from July 2 May See Trust Vote

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 2. The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting held after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state, officials said. On the first day of the session, election to the post of Assembly speaker will be held, they added.

A trust vote was also likely to be held during the session, sources said, though there was no official communication in this regard. Shinde told officials in the meeting that development projects need to be expedited. Elected representatives and the administration need to work hand in hand, he was quoted as saying in the official statement.

“We need to live up to the faith of the citizens,” the CM said. Shinde also said that having an experienced hand like Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet will help his administration. “Metro and Samruddhi expressway projects should be expedited,” the chief minister said.

Fadnavis asked the bureaucracy to expedite administrative decisions, the statement said. The chief minister and his deputy also took stock of the ongoing sowing operations in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that “Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister”. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others for reposing confidence in him.

Backed by the BJP, Shinde on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents. After taking the oath in Mumbai, Shinde returned to Goa at midnight to meet his colleagues who had supported him in rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport, he said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs. “My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state,” Shinde commented.

The chief minister said his government will do the works that are expected from them by the people of Maharashtra. Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society. “We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Asked about cabinet expansion, he said the future strategy would be discussed in the meeting with his colleagues. Later, while interacting with reporters at the resort in Goa’s Dona Paula, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra chief minister thanked Modi, Shah and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for reposing faith in him.

“Fadnavis has shown a big heart by giving me the opportunity to become chief minister,” Shinde said. Shinde said he will ensure ample developmental work in the constituencies of all the 50 MLAs who supported him. The Shiv Sena leader also said he is well aware of the experience of these legislators during the last two-and-a-half years.

