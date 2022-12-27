Home » News » Politics » Maharashtra Resolution Over Belagavi Border Row Today; In the Name of Poll Prep, Karnataka CM Bommai to Meet BJP Top Brass? | Updates

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Updates: While CM Shinde is already in Delhi to attend an official function, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai will be travelling to the national capital on Tuesday

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 08:13 IST

L: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | R: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File PTI photos)
L: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | R: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File PTI photos)

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Updates: A week after Karnataka passed a resolution reiterating its position on the Belagavi border issue, Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is all set to table a similar resolution during the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“We stand firmly with the people living in the border areas. We are bringing a proposal in this regard in the Assembly tomorrow," Shinde had said on Monday. On the same day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in the Assembly that the state government will do whatever it can to ensure the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice.

Notably, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

The resolution, which also condemned the border dispute “created" by Maharashtra and moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote.

While CM Shinde is already in Delhi to attend an official function, his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai will be travelling to the national capital on Tuesday for “cabinet expansion and preparations for the 2023 Assembly polls".

There has been no information yet regarding both the CMs meeting the top brass over the Belagavi border dispute. However, a report in The Indian Express quoted a senior minister on the condition of anonymity as saying: “The CM is not going to discuss this (cabinet expansion) as party leaders are clear of not inducting anyone at this juncture. There are other issues, including the Karnataka-Maharashtra row, and reservation demands, which the CM wants clarity on before passing it in the house."

Here Are Other Belagavi Border Dispute Updates:

• Hundreds of citizens, activists, political leaders and workers from Belagavi and Kolhapur participated in a protest march on Monday. Marching from Belagavi to Kolhapur, the protesters demanded an end to their “gulamgiri" (slavery) and urged 48 Parliamentarians from Maharashtra to “raise their plight" in Parliament. The protest was against the alleged violation of fundamental rights of Marathi-speaking people living in border area of Karnataka.

• Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray demanded that a separate union territory be formed out of the contested territory. Addressing the legislative council, Uddhav raised the issue of the Marathi speaking people in Karnataka’s border area. The area should be turned into union territory till the dispute is resolved, he demanded.

“While Karnataka Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) is aggressive on border row, Chief Minister Shinde is silent," he said, targeting his former party colleague. “Until the Supreme Court decides on the matter, Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the assembly," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

first published: December 27, 2022, 08:06 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 08:13 IST
