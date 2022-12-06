Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Dispute LIVE Updates: Kolhapur Transport Buses Stopped from Entering Belagavi; Police on High Alert

By: News Desk
Maharashtra Karnataka Border Dispute LIVE Updates: The ongoing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated on Tuesday as state transport buses from Kolhapur were stopped from plying into disputed border areas like Belagavi and Nipani. Some buses were also painted with black ink by protesters from Karnataka. Read More
Amid escalating border tensions between Maharashtra and Karnataka, CM Eknath Shinde is likely to hold discussions with Maharashtra ministers. Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Shinde not to send his Ministers to Belagavi, as their visit may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.
Kannada activists, who were protesting against the proposed visit of Maharashtra ministers today, stopped vehicles coming from Maharashtra at Hirebagewadi toll in Belagavi. The activists stopped lorries and hoisted Kannada flags. They also pelted stones and damaged the rear windows. The police tried to prevent further damage and dispersed the activists.
According to a Times of India report, as many as 10 grampanchayats from Akkalkot tehsil of Solapur district passed the resolution in their gramsabha’s to join Karnataka and sought no-objection from Maharashtra government by a petition submitted through Solapur’s collector office.
Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi.
Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages
The Maharashtra government had directed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to visit Belagavi to address the border issue, but their schedule is now cancelled. Patil and Desai were appointed as coordinating ministers for the issue Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cautioned the ministers to avoid travelling to Belagavi.
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka CM Bommai. He assured his government was committed to protect the borders and ensure Kannadigas’ welfare.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed a media briefing on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. He said he is worried by what is going on in Belagavi, the disputed region, and said that Marathi people are living in a “terrorized" enviroment in Belagavi. He said, “People from there (Belagavi) often get in touch with me and what I am hearing is worrisome. If the attacks on vehicles from Maharashtra don’t stop in the next 24 hours, Karnataka CM Bommai will be responsible for it."
Pawar said the people from Maharashtra have maintained an understanding position but are getting instigated by the Karnataka government. He said, ” CMs of both states (Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde) should have worked together to de-escalate the situation. Those from Karnataka are taking law in their own hands.”
