The demand to change the name of Ahmednagar city is growing after Aurangabad and Osmanabad were officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv. A BJP MLC, Gopichand Padalkar, tweeted and thanked the chief minister and his deputy, and forwarded the demand to rename Ahmednagar to ‘Ahilyanagar’, after the prominent Maratha queen.

“Thanks and congratulations to the Shinde-Fadnavis government for renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Likewise, Ahmednagar, the birthplace of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi, will be renamed ‘Ahilyanagar’ under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis," Padalkar tweeted in Marathi.

Advertisement

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in its last cabinet meeting, had approved the proposal to change the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad. After this, the Eknath Shinde-led government first put a stay on all decisions made by the previous government and later passed the decision of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad. When the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided this in the last cabinet meeting, Congress leader and then minister Aslam Shaikh had walked out as a mark of protest. Later, differences between Congress and Thackeray also widened because of this decision.

Padalkar’s tweet has ignited a discussion in political corridors of Maharashtra, if there will be another name change for a city.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar district. According to Padalkar, there has been a long pending demand to rename the city after Ahilyabai and, if that happens, it will be a real tribute to her.

Read all the Latest Politics News here