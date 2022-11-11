Maharashtra: NCP's Jitendra Ahwad Arrested for Opposing Screening of Marathi Film 'Har Har Mahadev'

Amid the ongoing row between political parties over a Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’, NCP leader Jitendra Ahwad was on Friday arrested by Thane police station in connection with the disruption of the screening of the film earlier this week. Nine of his supporters were also arrested, said a police official. Several moviegoers were allegedly roughed up for opting to see the film, an incident orchestrated by Ahwad.

Awhad, the MLA from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane city, tweeted that he was summoned to the Vartak Nagar police station in the afternoon and put under arrest.

Ahwad has claimed that the film, helmed by actors Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar, distorted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history to create political hype. He also slammed the makers of the film for allegedly showing Baji Prabhu Deshpande in a bad light.

Advertisement

An FIR was registered soon after the incident against Awhad and at least 100 others by the Thane Police for allegedly roughing up spectators. An agitation was also held against the movie at another multiplex in the north Maharashtra city by the Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC).

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, also expressed displeasure over the Marathi film. “Several movies are creating a stir for hurting sentiments. Using the term cinematic liberty, inaccuracies have been displayed in the recently released ‘Har Har Mahadev’," he said on Monday.

Several BJP and MNS leaders, however, came forward in support of the film. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said beating up moviegoers for watching historical Marathi film will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

“The NCP stopping the screening of the movie is condemnable. The party is trying to give caste colour to the movie," MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Advertisement

In Pune, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit, while in Thane, NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex.

Read all the Latest Politics News here