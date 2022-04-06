'What Was The Need': In One-on-One With PM Modi, Sharad Pawar Questions ED Action Against Sanjay Raut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar sat down for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, where the veteran leader from Maharashtra discussed problems faced by the people of Lakshadweep. The meeting created a buzz in political circles and lasted for 20 to 25 minutes.

The meeting between Pawar and Prime Minister Modi took place in Parliament. The ED is probing several MVA leaders. Two NCP leaders are already behind bars. Pawar confirmed the meeting, but did not give too many details. He said, “I met the PM today and we discussed a number of issues that we are facing."

