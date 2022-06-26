Maharashtra Political Crisis: Centre Provides Y+ CRPF security Cover to 15 Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, the Central government has provided ‘Y+’ category armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently in Assam’s Guwahati, government sources said on Sunday.

The MLAs provided with round the clock CRPF security are: Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumare, news agency ANI reported.

The security was reportedly provided on Sunday by the CRPF which received an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

Advertisement

This development comes a day after dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover provided at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and terming the action as “political vendetta". Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, however, denied any such move.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati with the rebel legislators, had also tweeted a letter signed by 16 MLAs that was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state’s Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

In the letter, the legislators said Chief Minister Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

In his tweet, Shinde had also alleged that the security cover of the 16 rebel Sena legislators was withdrawn on the orders of Thackeray and Walse Patil due to “political vendetta".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.