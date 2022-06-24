Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: In a Letter, 37 MLAs Tell Dy Speaker 'Shinde is Our Leader'; Another Lawmaker on Way to Guwahati

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said a “national party" has termed their revolt as “historic" and assured to provide all help to them. A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena legislators at a Guwahati hotel was released by his office here. The video also showed the legislators unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decision on their behalf as their group leader. In the video, Shinde is seen saying, “Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a ‘mahashakti’…you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help."