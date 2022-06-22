Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Will Take Forward Bala Saheb's Hindutva, Says a 'Calm' Eknath Shinde in Guwahati with 40 Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: “We will take forward Bala saheb’s Hindutva,” said Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena leader, as he reached Guwahati airport on Wednesday, along with 40 other MLAs. They were received at the airport by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das. Read More
Maharashtra’s ruling alliance on Tuesday battled its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019 after senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat, putting a huge question mark on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a damage control exercise and sent an emissary to Surat, where Shinde is camping with dissident Sena MLAs in a hotel, to meet the rebel leader and also spoke to him over the phone to try defuse the crisis, which erupted hours after the Legislative Council polls, which saw the opposition BJP managing to get its fifth candidate elected, possibly due to cross-voting in its favour from the ruling bloc besides support from Independents and MLAs of other parties.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed 14 to 15 Sena MLAs, including some ministers, are with Shinde in Gujarat’s Surat city. However, another party leader said the number could be 23.Raut alleged two of the MLAs, including Nitin Deshmukh, have been beaten up and he has suffered a heart attack.
Amid the rebellion in the Shiv Sena by senior leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, the party’s Thane unit headquarter, the seat of the former’s mentor late Anand Dighe, wore a deserted look with just a handful of workers and some policemen present. The party’s office at Tembi Naka here, called ‘Anand Math’ in memory of the wildly popular Dighe, is otherwise a busy place, with scores of workers mobbing it at most times of day.
Police also visited the residence of Shinde here as part of a security check, while Sena sources said his Lok Sabha MP son Dr Shrikant Shinde is out of the country. Sources here said Shinde held a closed door meeting at the mayor’s Bungalow in Upvan area here after the MLC polls on Monday and then proceeded to Surat with a sizable number of legislators.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party’s alliance with the BJP, a senior Sena leader claimed. The leader said Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Shinde’s aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Thackeray from Surat, the leader said. “The chief minister also had a telephonic conversation with Shinde during which the latter asked him to renew ties with the BJP and break the alliance with Congress and the NCP," the leader said.
Thackeray’s response to Shinde’s demand was not known, the leader said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a Cabinet meeting at 1pm in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Eknath Shinde, along with 40 other MLAs, including 33 from Shiv Sena and 7 indepedents, reached Guwahati airport on Wednesday morning. Upon reaching, Shinde said, “We will take forward Bala saheb’s Hindutva." They were received at the airport by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das. Shinde’s rebellion has thrown the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra into chaos, threatening its fall as the numbers’ game at the Legislative Assembly is not in their favour.
“40 MLAs from Shiv Sena are present here. We will follow and take forward Bala Saheb’s Hindutva Agenda,” Shinde, who is also likely to return to Mumbai and go to the Raj Bhavan, said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a Cabinet meeting at 1pm in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The dissident group of Shiv Sena MLAs finally boarded a chartered flight from the Surat airport on Wednesday morning after keeping the chartered plane waiting for hours.
Before boarding the flight, rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharastra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde said that Sena MLAs have not revolted against the party but their only wish is forming an alliance with the opposition BJP.
At the Surat airport, Shinde said, “My and Sena MLAs wish is that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should form a government in alliance with the BJP, I have not quit the party.”
Shiv Sena’s MLAs have shown full trust and faith in the ideology laid down by party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde said and added that Shiv Sena MLAs have not revolted against the party.
Around 2.15 a.m. on Wednesday, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs started boarding one of the three buses along with BJP MLAs and workers, BJP leaders Mohit Kambhoj and Sanjay Kute were seen accompanying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at the airport.
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were escorted to Surat airport by the Surat police.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.