Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Fighting to Free Sena from Clutches of MVA's Dragon, Says Shinde; 'How Long Will You Hide...', Raut's Dig at Rebels

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Read More
Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray’s fiery speech at the auditorium of Lala College on Saturday did not betray veiled threats against the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. The speech, however, was followed by loud calls to “tear up the clothes" of rebel Shiv Sena leaders as they reach Mumbai airport. Aaditya added to the voices, saying, “The road to Vidhan Sabha goes through Worli and Byculla, right." Responding to a question by CNN-News18 about how rebels were saying they did not feel safe about returning, Aaditya called it their “script". “I don’t think we should go by their script. Are you reading their script? What is important is everyone is safe and together and Shiv Sena- MVA government is going to win in Maharashtra," he said.
Eknath Shinde camp held meeting till late night on Saturday on the legalities over next move.
Sanjay Raut in a cryptic tweet aimed at rebel Shiv Sena MLAs wrote, “How long will you hide in Guwahati? You will have to come to Chaupati (Mumbai)."
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are camping in Guwahati on Saturday said they have not left the party, but indicated that they will act as a separate group in the Maharashtra Assembly under the name `Shiv Sena (Balasaheb), even as the party executive passed a resolution in Mumbai that no outfit should use the name of the Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the rebel group, said they have two thirds majority and hence Shinde remains the leader of the Sena legislature group, and reiterated that the reason of rift with party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was his decision to end the alliance with the BJP and join hands with the NCP and Congress in 2019.
The Shiv Sena national executive on Saturday authorised Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs of the state. The party passed six resolutions, including one in which it barred any other political outfit or faction from using the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray. The announcement was in response to the Shinde faction, which had earlier in the day claimed that it has named itself as ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)’. “Balasaheb (Thackeray) and Shiv Sena are two sides of the same coin and except Shiv Sena, no one can use his name," one of the resolutions read.
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by Shinde’s rebellion, is the battle between “truth and lie". Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," he said, “We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies." Aaditya, who is the son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre. Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year.
As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra continues to battle a survival crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last night in Gujarat’s Vadodara city, according to sources. After the meeting, Shinde took a flight back to Assam’s capital city Guwahati where a majority of his loyalists are camping. The dissident leader has claimed the support of 37 MLAs and 10 independents, and all of them are currently in Guwahati.
Shiv Sena Thane chief and former mayor Naresh Mhaske resigned from office in support of rebel party leader Eknath Shinde.
In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, “My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA.”
“I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers,” he added. Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the “unnatural” Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP.
With tempers running high among Shiv Sena workers following the rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde, the Mumbai police have deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday.
The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, where senior officials including the joint police commissioner (law and order), additional commissioners and zonal DCPs were present, he said.
The prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police (MP) Act in the first week of June, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.
A police official clarified that he had referred to the section 144 of the CrPc earlier in the day by mistake, but later clarified that the prohibitory orders are in place as per the section 37 of the Act. On Saturday, cadres loyal to the Thackerays staged protests against the rebels by defacing their banners, hurling stones, and vandalising the office of an MLA in various parts of the state.
Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. A few incidents of attack on the offices of rebel MLAs have taken place in parts of the state.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.