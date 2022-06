Maharashtra Political Crisis News LIVE Updates: 16 Rebel MLAs May Get Suspension Notice Today; Prohibitory Orders in Shinde's Stronghold Thane

The police was ordered to be on high alert and many in the government believe that if the Sainiks are not controlled from spreading violence, it will give the Centre a chance to recommend President’s Rule and then the present government will have no shot at retaining power.

Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Thane, which is Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, till June 30 by the district magistrate. Sticks, arms, poster, burning effigy, or carrying any kind of arms have been banned. Moreover, songs and sloganeering have also been prohibited.

The Shiv Sena has sent the names of four more rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said on Friday evening. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, said Sena MP Arvind Sawant here.

The four legislators whose names were forwarded to the deputy speaker were Sanjay Raymulkar, Chiman Patil, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, he said. Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai,” Sawant said.

The party has already given names of 12 MLAs to the deputy speaker including leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde, seeking their disqualification.

Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag,” Sawant said.

