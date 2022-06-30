The 10-day Maharashtra political crisis ended with two back-to-back surprises: one, Eknath Shinde, and not Devendra Fadnavis, being sworn in as the chief minister and second, Fadnavis agreeing to be his deputy even after announcing that he would stay out of power.

Fadnavis announced at a press conference earlier on Thursday that Shinde would be the chief minister, busting speculations of his return to the top post. He gave another shocker when he said he wouldn’t join the government but would extend full support to Shinde.

However, in a sudden turn of events, BJP national president JP Nadda said the leadership wanted Fadnavis to take the post of deputy CM and Fadnavis, without any contention, agreed – dealing the second surprise of the day.

Advertisement

“Devendra Fadnavis has shown big heart and decided to join the new Maharashtra cabinet," Nadda tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said in a tweet that Fadnavis has decided to join the new government on the request of Nadda and in the interest of the state.

Here are are key updates on this big story:

After taking oath as deputy CM, Fadnavis said his party’s decision is “paramount" to him, which is why he agreed to take the deputy CM’s post even after announcing to stay out of the government. “As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me," read a loose translation of his tweet in Hindi. Fadnavis was Uddhav’s predecessor who headed the BJP government twice in the past, with his second stint just lasting for three days. Eknath Shinde took the oath by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath. BJP sources told CNN-News18 that important cabinet berths will be with BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on being sworn in as the CM and deputy chief minister. Former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray also extended best wishes to Shinde and Fadnavis. Uddhav had resigned on Wednesday moments after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test. The Raj Bhavan has asked the new Maharashtra chief minister to prove his majority in the House. The state cabinet has decided to call a special session of the assembly on July 2-3. On the first day of the session, Speaker elections will be conducted as the post is vacant since Nana Patole’s resignation. The new government also held its first cabinet meeting chaired by CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis soon after taking oath. They reviewed rains, crop schemes and Covid-19 situation in the state. Earlier in the day, Shinde, the MLA from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city, lauded Fadnavis’s “large-heartedness" and expressed gratitude towards him for announcing him as the CM. “BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn’t take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb’s Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state," Shinde added. The Sena strongman also said he took the decision to rebel against the MVA government with the support of 50 MLAs for the development of the state and “there was no personal interest involved." “There were limitations to the functioning of the MVA," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.