Sena vs Sena Updates: Shinde Forms New Shiv Sena National Executive, Ropes In Leaders Sacked by Uddhav; Party President Post Still With Ex-CM

The Uddhav-Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction seems to be in for another major setback as 12 of Sena’s 18 party MPs are in touch with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and are likely to switch sides to his camp with a press conference in Delhi about their probable move expected today, sources said.

Sources said all the 12 MPs are expected to be in Delhi today. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde himself is in Delhi today, where he would meet senior BJP leaders. It will be Shinde’s second visit to Delhi since assuming the office as Maharashtra CM on June 30. Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis had visited New Delhi on July 8 and 9 and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

As per sources, the 12 MPs in touch with Shinde are — Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrikant Shinde, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, Bhavna Gawli.

In another development, the Eknath Shinde-led faction on Monday held a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai and passed a resolution electing him as the leader of Shiv Sena. In the meeting, 14 MLAs, who extended their support to Uddhav Thackeray during Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against the Sena leadership, also adopted resolutions for the appointment of executive members of the party.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has appointed over 100 new office-bearers in Mumbai, Palghar, Yavatmal, Amravati among other districts in a bid to rebuild the party’s organisational base and regain its hold in the state.

The Eknath Shinde group wants Sena's Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale to be the group leader and Bhavana Gawli to be the chief whip, sources said.

The Eknath Shinde group wants Sena’s Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale to be the group leader and Bhavana Gawli to be the chief whip, sources said.

Ekanth Shinde met the rebel MPs after reaching Delhi late last night.

Bhavana Gawli had written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, seeking leniency against the MLAs who had rebelled and seeking a patch-up with the BJP. Rahul Shewale had requested for support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

Sources said all the 12 MPs will be in Delhi today and will hold a press conference about their probable switch.

Shinde himself is in Delhi today, where he would meet senior BJP leaders. It will be Shinde’s second visit to Delhi since assuming the office as Maharashtra CM on June 30. Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis had visited New Delhi on July 8 and 9 and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

After the meeting, the Shinde faction announced the formation of a new national executive of Shiv Sena and dissolution of the earlier executive formed by Uddhav Thackeray.

While Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was elected as the chief leader of the party, Shiv Sena party chief, a post held by Uddhav Thackeray, has not been dissolved yet.

MLA Deepak Kesarkar was appointed as a spokesperson and Ramdas Kadam and ex-MP Anandrao Adsul were appointed as leaders of the Shiv Sena party after they were sacked by Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the leaders were immediately picked by the Shinde, who claimed that his faction is the “real" Shiv Sena.

Yashwant Jadhav, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sharad Ponkshe, Tanaji Sawant, Vijay Nahata, Shivajirao Adharao Patil were appointed as deputy leaders.

-Uddhav Expels Sena Leaders

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, meanwhile, expelled two senior leaders and ex-ministers for alleged anti-party activities. The expelled leaders are former state minister Ramdas Kadam and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul, who have been accused of indulging in anti-party activities as the ground for their expulsion.

Earlier on Monday, Kadam, whose MLA son Yogesh Kadam had joined the Shinde camp last month, had tendered his resignation as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena. In his resignation letter, he said that after the demise of Balasaheb Thackeray, the post of deputy leader had lost value and also highlighted how he and his son were harassed by the party leadership.

