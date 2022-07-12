Maharashtra Rebel MLA Sharad Patil Returns to Team Uddhav Thackeray

Sharad Patil, one of the rebel MLAs from Maharashtra, on Tuesday returned to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s team. This comes amid reports of at least 12 MLAs being ‘in touch’ with the Eknath Shinde camp, and ‘ready to cross over’.

A senior BJP leader was quoted by a news report as saying that these Shiv Sena might also support National Democratic Alliance (NDA’s) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.

“12 MPs of Shiv Sena are ready to leave the party and are on the verge of joining the Eknath Shinde camp," the Union minister and Jalna MP Raosaheb Danve said. The Shiv Sena has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Noting that ‘Shinde faction is the true Shiv Sena’ with (55) MLAs, he added, “I am confident that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission will rule in favour of the Shinde faction."

On Monday, 13 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena physically attended a key meeting held at Uddhav’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting Murmu.

