Maharashtra’s Special 26: The MLAs Who Have Gone ‘Missing’ With Eknath Shinde | Exclusive List Here

In a major political drama, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is on shaky ground with urban development minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde missing with 25 other party Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) since Monday evening.

The action is a fallout of the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress’s losses in the MLC elections.

Shinde and the other MLAs are said to be holed up in a five-star hotel in Surat, Gujarat.

Sources said they took a chartered flight to the city at 7pm on Monday.

“Eknath Shinde is not Mumbai, but communication has been established with him," Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. However, Raut did not elaborate on the number of MLAs who have gone incommunicado along with Shinde.

The buzz is Shinde may float his own party.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

News18 gives you the exclusive list of the 26 who are set to rock the state’s political scene:

Eknath Shinde: He is the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works. He is the MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane. Tanaji Sawant: He is the Minister of Water Conservation of Maharashtra. The Solapur leader is the current MLA from Paranda Vidhan Sabha constituency. Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi: He is a three-term MLA from the Sillod constituency. He is the MoS Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development and Special Assistance. Shambhuraj Desai: He is the MoS home (rural) and a leader from Patan Sandipan Bhumre: The Paithan MLA is an MoS. Balaji Kalyankar: He is the MLA from Nanded North Vidhan Sabha constituency. Prakashrao Abitkar: He is the MLA from Radhanagari Vidhan Sabha constituency of Kolhapur. Shrinivas Vanga: He is the MLA from Palghar Vidhan Sabha constituency Mahesh Shinde: He is the MLA from Khatav Sanjay Shirsat: He is the MLA from Aurangabad West. Sanjay Raimulkar: He is the MLA from Mehkar, Buldhana district Vishwanath Bhoir: He is the MLA of Kalyan. Anil Babar: He is the MLA from Khanapur. Chimanrao Patil: He is an MLA from Jalgaon. Mahendra Dalvi: He is an MLA from Alibag Pradip Jaiswal: He is an MLA from Aurangabad. Mahendra Thorve: He is an MLA from Karjat Kishore Patil: He is the MLA from Pachora, Jalgaon. Bharat Gogavale: He is the MLA from Mahad, Raigad. Shantaram More: He is the MLA from Bhiwandi rural. Sanjay Gaikwad: He is the MLA from Buldhana. Shahji Patil: He is the MLA from Sangola constituency. Balaji Kinikar: He is the MLA from Ambernath. Ramesh Bornare: He is an MLA from Vaijapur. Suhas Kaande: He is an MLA from Nashik. Dnyanraj Chougule: He is an MLA from Osmanabad.

