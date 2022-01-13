Mahila Congress to Launch ‘Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun’ Campaign in MP on Makar Sankranti

The Mahila Congress will kick start the ‘Ladki Hun –Lad Sakti Hun’ campaign at the state level in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Friday.

The much-hyped campaign was launched in Uttar Pradesh by Congress’ state in-charge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. She coined the phrase as a symbol of women empowerment in the run to UP assembly polls.

The campaign is being launched to empower, strengthen women and eliminate crimes, atrocities and exploitation in the BJP rule in the state, Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress head Archana Jaiswal said.

The campaign has an interesting onset as Mahila Congress leaders and workers will host Hanuman Chalisa, bhajan –pujan and distribute ’til-gud’ during the event’s launch at MPCC headquarters in Bhopal. The district units will host similar events. The leaders also plan to hold free of cost legal counselling and awareness camps.

The party plans to roll out the basic information of the campaign before March, when Priyanka Gandhi is expected to visit the state to take part in the campaign. Weeks ago, MPCC chief Kamal Nath invited Gandhi to launch the campaign in Madhya Pradesh during his UP visit.

Lauding the campaign, party spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said, “the drive will enable women and girls to associate with the party and fight against the anti-women ideology of the BJP," adding the party believes in Sanatan Dharma and respects all religions.

The BJP has attacked the campaign, saying the Mahila Congress leaders should first teach their party a lesson that spares an anti-women mindset.

BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga dared Priyanka Gandhi to walk the talk and fight it out when Congress MLA’s make derogatory remarks on rape victims or when the son of her party MLA rapes party functionaries. She also called out senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Raja Pateriya for “sexist" remarks and questioned Gandhi’s silence on these incidents.

Discord over Hanuman Chalisa

The discord surfaced in the grand old party after Congress MLA Arif Masood objected to the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and said the party is known for practising sarva-dharma ideology. “Such deviation is not good for the organization," he added. “We believe in respecting every religion and everyone is allowed to practice his faith in our party," said party spokesperson KK Mishra adding the recital is being organized as part of the culture and tradition.

