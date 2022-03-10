Mahmoodabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leding at 10 AM.

Live election results updates of Mahmoodabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Asha Maurya (BJP), Usha Verma (INC), Narendra Singh Verma (SP), Meesam Ammar Rizvi (BSP), Maya Verma (BRPA), Raj Kumar Gupta (AAP), Deep Kumar (IND), Raghunandan (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.42%, which is -2.99% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Narendra Singh Verma of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahmoodabad results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.151 Mahmoodabad (महमूदाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahmoodabad is part of Sitapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 299782 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,61,791 were male and 1,37,987 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahmoodabad in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,15,821 eligible electors, of which 1,58,064 were male,1,32,853 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,909 eligible electors, of which 1,44,452 were male, 1,19,451 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mahmoodabad in 2017 was 9. In 2012, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Narendra Singh Verma of SP won in this seat defeating Asha Maurya of BJP by a margin of 1,906 which was 0.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 38.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Narendra Singh Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ahmad Anshari of BSP by a margin of 19,589 votes which was 10.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.59% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 151 Mahmoodabad Assembly segment of the 30. Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mahmoodabad are: Asha Maurya (BJP), Usha Verma (INC), Narendra Singh Verma (SP), Meesam Ammar Rizvi (BSP), Maya Verma (BRPA), Raj Kumar Gupta (AAP), Deep Kumar (IND), Raghunandan (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.42%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.41%, while it was 70.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mahmoodabad went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.151 Mahmoodabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 328. In 2012, there were 305 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.151 Mahmoodabad comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Pahla, 2 Mahmoodabad, Mahmoodabad MB, Paitepur Nagar Panchayat, Panchayats 41 Sadarpur, 42 Bilauli Nan Kari, 43 Rajparapur, 44 Hajipur, 45 Bajehra, 46 Pokhara Kala, 47 Sultanapur, 48 Bhudkuda, 49 Aiwapur, 50 Dharampur, 51 Lalpur, 52 Khapura, 53 Ahibanpur, 54 Angethuwa, 56 Pipari, 57 Dhakhwa, 59 Kodaura and 60 Rasulabad of 3 Sadarpur KC of 5 Mahmoodabad Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mahmoodabad constituency, which are: Kursi, Sidhauli, Biswan, Sevata. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mahmoodabad is approximately 547 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahmoodabad is: 27°21’53.3"N 81°07’27.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahmoodabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.