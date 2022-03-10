Mahoba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Mahoba seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rakesh Kumar Goswami (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Sahu (BSP), Sagar (INC), Manoj Tiwari (SP), Ehsan (BJMP), Kamlesh Kumar (BSCP), Kuldeep Kushwaha (JAP), Dev Pratap Singh (ASPKR), Mahesh Kumar (AAP), Anil Kumar (IND), Anil Singh (IND), Arjun Kumar (IND), Devraj (IND), Devendra Kumar Nagaich (IND), Mahesh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.97%, which is -1.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Kumar Goswami of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.230 Mahoba (महोबा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahoba is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,03,700 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,14,927 were male and 1,88,760 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahoba in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,729 eligible electors, of which 1,64,000 were male,1,34,831 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,597 eligible electors, of which 1,54,857 were male, 1,24,738 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahoba in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Kumar Goswami of BJP won in this seat defeating Siddh Gopal Sahu of SP by a margin of 31,387 which was 15.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajnarain Alias Rajju of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Siddhgopal Sahu of SP by a margin of 354 votes which was 0.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 25.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 230 Mahoba Assembly segment of the 47. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Dilip Kumar Singh of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mahoba are: Rakesh Kumar Goswami (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Sahu (BSP), Sagar (INC), Manoj Tiwari (SP), Ehsan (BJMP), Kamlesh Kumar (BSCP), Kuldeep Kushwaha (JAP), Dev Pratap Singh (ASPKR), Mahesh Kumar (AAP), Anil Kumar (IND), Anil Singh (IND), Arjun Kumar (IND), Devraj (IND), Devendra Kumar Nagaich (IND), Mahesh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.02%, while it was 62.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mahoba went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.230 Mahoba Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 323. In 2012, there were 293 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.230 Mahoba comprises of the following areas of Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Mahoba Tehsil; KC 2 Kharela and Kharela Nagar Panchayat of 2 Charkhari Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mahoba constituency, which are: Charkhari, Rath, Hamirpur, Tindwari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Mahoba is approximately 1019 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mahoba is: 25°21’02.9"N 79°53’40.6"E.

