Maholi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Maholi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anoop Kumar Gupta (SP), Ashish Mishra (INC), Dr Rajendra Prasad Verma (BSP), Shashank Trivedi (BJP), Ajay Verma (BJKDD), Tej Narayan Vishvakarma (BJMP), Deepti Verma (AAP), Nafees Khan (LOKJP), Neeraj (UPRPA), Rajesh Kumar Rathaur (BSS), Ramkumar Mishra (PPAS), Pradeep (IND), Radheshyam (IND), Ram Kumar (IND), Shyam Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.92%, which is -2.77% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shashank Trivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maholi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.145 Maholi (महोली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Maholi is part of Dhaurahra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 362033 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,815 were male and 1,66,191 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maholi in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,15,794 eligible electors, of which 1,91,244 were male,1,60,642 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,667 eligible electors, of which 1,80,113 were male, 1,43,548 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maholi in 2017 was 44. In 2012, there were 128 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shashank Trivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Anoop Kumar Gupta of SP by a margin of 3,717 which was 1.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anoop Kumar Gupta of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mahesh Chandra Mishra of BSP by a margin of 22,715 votes which was 10.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.04% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 145 Maholi Assembly segment of the 29. Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Verma of BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat defeating Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dhaurahra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Maholi are: Anoop Kumar Gupta (SP), Ashish Mishra (INC), Dr Rajendra Prasad Verma (BSP), Shashank Trivedi (BJP), Ajay Verma (BJKDD), Tej Narayan Vishvakarma (BJMP), Deepti Verma (AAP), Nafees Khan (LOKJP), Neeraj (UPRPA), Rajesh Kumar Rathaur (BSS), Ramkumar Mishra (PPAS), Pradeep (IND), Radheshyam (IND), Ram Kumar (IND), Shyam Lal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.69%, while it was 67.26% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Maholi went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.145 Maholi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 402. In 2012, there were 377 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.145 Maholi comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Pisawan, 3 Maholi, 4 Chandra and Maholi Nagar Panchayat of 1 Mishrikh Tehsil; Panchayats 40 Saraora, 41 Godwa, 42 Bambhaura, 44 Rojaha, 45 Jagana, 46 Tihar, 47 Sahadat Nagar, 48 Sohai, 49 Baseti, 51 Bibipur, 52 Koraiya Udaypur, 54 Jar, 55 Arthalia Grant, 56 Keshawpur and 57 Aliya of 3 Aliya KC of 2 Sitapur Tehsil (Sadar).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Maholi constituency, which are: Gopamau, Kasta, Hargaon, Sitapur, Misrikh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Maholi is approximately 863 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maholi is: 27°38’34.8"N 80°29’35.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maholi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.