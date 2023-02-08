Mahua Moitra Uses 'Offensive Word' in Parliament, BJP MPs Create Ruckus

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra reportedly used an ‘offensive’ word on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget Session, leading to ruckus in Parliament which has already been facing repeated adjournments over Adani issue.

Moitra used the ‘unparliamentary language’ in Lok Sabha as TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu was addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

A report in ANI quoted eyewitnesses as saying that she alleged uttered the word for BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, following which the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers created an uproar in the lower house.

While participating during the Motion of Thanks, Moitra raised several issues including China, Pegasus, BBC, Morbi, Rafale and Adani issue.

“Today I say this with a very heavy heart. The Lok Sabha is a space which stands out more for what cannot be said in its halls than what we can say. The list of unmentionables is actually far longer than the list of mentionable. It is as though the treasury benches get training in a special camp that teaches them to react hysterically the very instant a member of the Opposition utters certain words, no matter in what context. We cannot say China, Pegasus, BBC, Morbi, Rafale, and sometimes we cannot name the prime minister. The President’s Address speaks about the biggest pain of our country, the corruption and crony capitalism," she said.

Making an apparent reference to Adani while describing him as Mr ‘A’ in the House, Moitra said that he has fooled the government.

“Prime Minister, this man Mr ‘A’ has fooled (topi pehnaoed) you. He travels with you on your delegations. He meets heads of state on visits to India. He portrays that India is Prime Minister and the Prime Minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the Prime Minister and by obliging him will be obliging the Prime Minister," she said.

“Everyone is asking who is behind Mahua. Every day, the fake news brigade floats new theories. Is it an American investment bank or is it China? Nobody is behind Mahua. Mahua is behind the truth," she asserted.

As BJP leaders created uproar in the House over her remark and sought an apology from her. Alleging that she was interrupted during her address, the TMC MP said, “I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech…Mahua is only behind the truth."

Hitting out at the BJP MPs, the TMC leader said that they are taught to “react hysterically" the moment an Opposition MP addresses the House.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked industrialist Gautam Adani alleging he helped the prime minister to construct the idea of a “resurgent Gujarat".

