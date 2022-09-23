‘Main Hun Na’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Tells People at 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur on Friday and told people not to panic as “his government was there" to address all issues.

The chief minister met more than 250 citizens with issues related to justice, problem-solving, and providing medical care at the programme at Gorakhnath temple. He said, “Do not panic, main hun na."

People submitted their applications to the CM. Subsequently, the CM instructed the officers to handle the issues in a thorough and satisfactory manner and reassured those seeking treatment for serious illnesses that no one would have to forego care for lack of funds.

Yogi approached patients who were seated in chairs outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan one by one.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) was given cases involving the police, while the District Magistrate was given the ones related to revenue and other issues. The CM gave the additional director general (ADG) and the commissioner the applications from complainants from other districts. The CM gave officers specific orders to ensure action against criminals and mafia found guilty. “Abuse of any type in this situation won’t be tolerated," CM Yogi said.

People who came to seek financial aid for treatment of serious diseases were asked to prepare an estimate and give it to the administration. The government will provide enough funding for treatment, he assured.

He instructed the officers to finish the formalities quickly so that medical care is not hampered owing to lack of funds.

Women from minority communities also attended the event.

The issue of tiled houses collapsing in the rain was mentioned by one of the women. The Chief Minister gave officers instructions to make plans to offer housing in accordance with eligibility.

