Mainpuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vineeta (INC), Jayveer Singh (BJP), Gaurav Nand (BSP), Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.52%, which is 3.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mainpuri results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.107 Mainpuri (मैनपुरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 302011 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,63,635 were male and 1,38,362 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mainpuri in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,08,135 eligible electors, of which 1,76,413 were male,1,50,114 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,90,690 eligible electors, of which 1,59,652 were male, 1,31,036 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mainpuri in 2017 was 1,201. In 2012, there were 1,212 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of SP won in this seat defeating Ashok Kumar of BJP by a margin of 8,831 which was 4.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 38.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rama Shakya of BSP by a margin of 14,209 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 107 Mainpuri Assembly segment of the 21. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Mulayam Singh Yadav of SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat defeating Prem Singh Shakya of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Mainpuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri are: Vineeta (INC), Jayveer Singh (BJP), Gaurav Nand (BSP), Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.52%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.37%, while it was 57.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mainpuri went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.107 Mainpuri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.107 Mainpuri comprises of the following areas of Manpuri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kurawali, 2 Mainpuri, Kuraoli Nagar Panchayat, Jyoti Khuria Nagar Panchayat and Mainpuri (Municipal Board and OG) of 1 Mainpuri Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mainpuri constituency, which are: Etah, Aliganj, Bhongaon, Kishani, Karhal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mainpuri is approximately 499 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mainpuri is: 27°19’39.0"N 78°56’39.1"E.

