A day after high drama in the national capital where Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from his Raipur-bound IndiGo flight and arrested by the Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Khera’s apology.

“The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology," Himanta Sarma tweeted assuring that the Assam Police would follow the matter to its logical end.

“We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter," the Assam Chief Minister said after Pawan Khera’s arrest in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Khera along with several other Congress leaders were on their way to attend the grand old party’s plenary session when Khera was deplaned. The leaders also got off the plane and followed Khera after he was deboarded.

High drama ensued on the tarmac of Delhi airport. The matter soon reached the Supreme Court, which granted interim bail to the Congress leader. The apex court also agreed to club all FIRs against Khera and provided him relief by releasing him on interim bail till February 28.

“Without furnishing a copy of the FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today," Khera had said following his arrest.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accompanied Khera to a police station at the airport where there was a huge deployment of CISF.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the government for the arrest, claiming that it is part of a pattern. “Notice is given to opposition members if they raise issues in Parliament and Enforcement Directorate raids are conducted on our leaders in Chhattisgarh before the plenary session," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here