Majhawan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Majhawan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Pusplata Bind (BSP), Rohit Shukla (SP), Shiv Shanker Chaubey (INC), Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Dwivedi (JDU), Archana Mishra (LJPRV), Abhishek Tripathi (PMSP), Isarar Ahmad (RSDR), Kamalesh Kumar Mishra (RVVP), Deepa Maurya (JAP), Devendra Prasad Mishra (VIP), Mrityunjay Singh (SUSPA), Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind (NISHAD), Shesh Dhar Dubey (AAP), Kallu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.26%, which is -3.52% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shuchismita Maurya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Majhawan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.397 Majhawan (मझवानी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Majhawan is part of Mirzapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,46,473 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,902 were male and 1,64,549 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majhawan in 2019 was: 905 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,03,706 eligible electors, of which 1,98,971 were male,1,77,707 female and 31 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,214 eligible electors, of which 1,86,467 were male, 1,47,728 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Majhawan in 2017 was 414. In 2012, there were 100 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shuchismita Maurya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramesh Chand Bind of BSP by a margin of 41,159 which was 17.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramesh Chand of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Prasad of SP by a margin of 9,729 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 39.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 397 Majhawan Assembly segment of the 79. Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Mirzapur Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Mirzapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.78%, while it was 63.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Majhawan went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.397 Majhawan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.397 Majhawan comprises of the following areas of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Sadar, 5 Dewari, 6 Pahari, 7 Majhawan and Kachhawa Nagar Panchayat of Mirzapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Majhawan constituency, which are: Chhanbey, Mirzapur, Aurai, Sevapuri, Chunar, Marihan,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Majhawan is approximately 667 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Majhawan is: 25°06’53.6"N 82°39’14.4"E.

