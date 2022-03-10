Majitha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SAD Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Majitha seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kulwant Singh Kotla Gujran (SADASM), Ganieve Kaur Majithia (SAD), Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) (AAP), Jagwinder Pal Singh (Jagga Majithia) (INC), Pardeep Singh (BJP), Inderjit Singh (IND), Jasmeet Singh Randhawa (IND), Paramjit Singh Jajeani (IND), Maninder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.85%, which is -4.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Majitha results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.13 Majitha (मजीठा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Majitha is part of Amritsar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 166136 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 79,521 were male and 86,615 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majitha in 2022 is: 1,089 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,951 eligible electors, of which 83,943 were male,75,004 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,709 eligible electors, of which 75,014 were male, 67,695 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Majitha in 2017 was 3,421. In 2012, there were 1,921 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD won in this seat defeating Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) of INC by a margin of 22,884 which was 18.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 53.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bikram Singh Majithia (E) of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lali) of IND by a margin of 47,581 votes which was 41.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 64.15% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13 Majitha Assembly segment of the 2. Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. Gurjeet Singh Aujla of INC won the Amritsar Parliament seat defeating Hardeep Singh Puri of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amritsar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Majitha are: Kulwant Singh Kotla Gujran (SADASM), Ganieve Kaur Majithia (SAD), Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) (AAP), Jagwinder Pal Singh (Jagga Majithia) (INC), Pardeep Singh (BJP), Inderjit Singh (IND), Jasmeet Singh Randhawa (IND), Paramjit Singh Jajeani (IND), Maninder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.27%, while it was 80.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Majitha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.13 Majitha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 175 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.13 Majitha comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: Mattewal KC of Baba Bakala Tehsil; KCs Majitha, Kathu Nangal, Pakharpura and Majitha (Municipal Council) of Amritsar-I Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Majitha constituency, which are: Fatehgarh Churian, Sri Hargobindpur, Jandiala, Attari, Raja Sansi, Ajnala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Majitha is approximately 356 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Majitha is: 31°44’10.0"N 75°03’44.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Majitha results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.