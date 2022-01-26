Majithia Accuses Punjab Govt of Bid to Stop Him from Contesting Polls, Says Police Raided His House

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday accused the Punjab’s Congress government of the bid to prevent him from contesting the Assembly polls and alleged that his residence was raided by the state police. Majithia appealed to the Election Commission to hold the Congress government accountable for violating High Court directives, conducting raids on his residence and harassing his family members.

The SAD leader, who was booked in a drug case recently, said this on a day his party announced his candidature from Amritsar East, the constituency from where state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be contesting the Assembly polls. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia. However, the court granted a three-day protection from arrest to Majithia for approaching the Supreme Court to challenge its order. “Attempts are being made to prevent me from contesting the Assembly elections and this is why police force was pressed into service to raid my residence," Majithia said here.

Majithia said his legal team was also considering moving a contempt petition against the Congress government functionaries for allegedly violating court directions as well as harassing his family members. He said this was done despite the fact that his family members were Covid positive. “I want to ask BOI (bureau of investigation) Director B Chandra Shekhar whether he was under pressure from the DGP or my relative Harpreet Sidhu, who has an axe to grind against me," he alleged. The former Punjab minister was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drugs racket operating in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

