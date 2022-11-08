Major Relief to Cong as Karnataka HC Sets Aside Order to Block INC, Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter Handles

In a major relief to Congress, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court’s order to Twitter to block INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra handles over the alleged unauthorised use of music from the Kannada film ‘KGF Chapter-2’.

“Appellant would provide screenshots of Twitter handle and also such other forums before offending material is removed," the Karnataka High Court said.

Congress had approached the Karnataka High Court against the commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District’s order to temporarily block Twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement case.

A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District on Monday directed the social media giant to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) ‘@INCIndia’ and its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ ‘@BharatJodo’ till the next date of hearing.

The court ruled that prima facie materials established that the plaintiff, MRT music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film ‘KGF Chapter 2, would suffer losses and will encourage piracy at large.

“Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the court was quoted as saying according to an official statement by the record label.

The court ordered the removal of three tweets posted by the party, days after a lawsuit was filed by MRT Music for “illegally" using music from ‘KGF-2’ in its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ promotion videos.

The Bengaluru police registered a case in Yashwanthpur police station on Friday against senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Shrinate and Jairam Ramesh under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. It alleged Jairam Ramesh had on his official Twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission.

The party allegedly used the music “portraying it to be owned by the INC" with a logo of “Bharat Jodo Yatra" and shared the same on their official social media handles.

Meanwhile, Congress said it was pursuing all legal remedies at its disposal and stated it was not present during the proceedings and has not received the order.

“We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles," the Congress had said in a tweet on Monday. “We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said.

