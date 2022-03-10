Malerkotla Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Malerkotla seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Abdul Sattar (CPM), Nusrat Ali Khan (SAD), Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman (AAP), Razia Sultana (INC), Sayed Manzoor Gelani (PNPA), Hasan Mohammad (AEP), F. Nisara Khatoon (PLC), Mohammad Anwer (LIP), Saif Ur Ismail (IND), Dharminder Singh (IND), Mohinder Singh (IND), Mohammad Shakeel (IND), Mohammad Zubair (IND), Mohammad Munir (IND), Mohammad Yasin (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.6%, which is -5.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Razia Sultana of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.105 Malerkotla (मलेरकोटला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Malerkotla district of Punjab. Malerkotla is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 159900 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 75,168 were male and 84,724 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malerkotla in 2022 is: 1,127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,114 eligible electors, of which 80,038 were male,69,266 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,397 eligible electors, of which 70,169 were male, 60,228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malerkotla in 2017 was 1,477. In 2012, there were 447 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Razia Sultana of INC won in this seat defeating Mohammad Owais of SAD by a margin of 12,702 which was 10.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, F Nesara Khatoon (Farzana Alam) of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Razia Sultana of INC by a margin of 5,200 votes which was 4.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 49.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 105 Malerkotla Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Malerkotla are: Abdul Sattar (CPM), Nusrat Ali Khan (SAD), Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman (AAP), Razia Sultana (INC), Sayed Manzoor Gelani (PNPA), Hasan Mohammad (AEP), F. Nisara Khatoon (PLC), Mohammad Anwer (LIP), Saif Ur Ismail (IND), Dharminder Singh (IND), Mohinder Singh (IND), Mohammad Shakeel (IND), Mohammad Zubair (IND), Mohammad Munir (IND), Mohammad Yasin (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.57%, while it was 87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Malerkotla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.105 Malerkotla Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 170. In 2012, there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.105 Malerkotla comprises of the following areas of Malerkotla district of Punjab: KCs Malerkotla, Sandaur and Malerkotla (Municipal Council) of Malerkotla Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Malerkotla constituency, which are: Amargarh, Dhuri, Mehal Kalan, Raikot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Malerkotla is approximately 249 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malerkotla is: 30°32’40.2"N 75°47’13.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malerkotla results.

