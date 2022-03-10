Malihabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin.

Live election results updates of Malihabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Indal Kumar (INC), Jagdish (BSP), Jai Devi (BJP), Surendra Kumar (SP), Jai Bandhu (BJMP), Neelam Saroj (BJAP), Ramesh Kumar (JAP), Rupendra Kumar (ASPKR), Acche Lal (IND), Ajay Kumar Rawat (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.02%, which is 0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jai Devi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malihabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.168 Malihabad (मलीहाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Malihabad is part of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 339241 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,998 were male and 1,57,241 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malihabad in 2019 was: 864 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,26,186 eligible electors, of which 1,83,644 were male,1,56,829 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,08,229 eligible electors, of which 1,68,149 were male, 1,40,076 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malihabad in 2017 was 46. In 2012, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jai Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajbala of SP by a margin of 22,668 which was 9.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indal Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kaushal Kishore of RCP by a margin of 2,215 votes which was 1.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 168 Malihabad Assembly segment of the 34. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Malihabad are: Indal Kumar (INC), Jagdish (BSP), Jai Devi (BJP), Surendra Kumar (SP), Jai Bandhu (BJMP), Neelam Saroj (BJAP), Ramesh Kumar (JAP), Rupendra Kumar (ASPKR), Acche Lal (IND), Ajay Kumar Rawat (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.89%, while it was 65.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Malihabad went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.168 Malihabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 375. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.168 Malihabad comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Malihabad Tehsil; KC 3 Kakoree, Panchayat5 Saidpur Maheri of 1 Lucknow KC and Kakori Nagar Panchayat of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Malihabad constituency, which are: Mohan, Sandila, Bakshi Kaa Talab, Lucknow Central, Lucknow West, Sarojini Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Malihabad is approximately 610 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malihabad is: 26°57’49.3"N 80°43’58.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malihabad results.

