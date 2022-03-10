Malout Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Malout seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Dr. Baljit Kaur (AAP), Jassal Singh (IND), Harpreet Singh (SAD), Prof. Rupinder Kaur Ruby (INC), Karanvir Singh (PLC), Gurmeet Singh Ranghreta (PLP), Baldev Singh (ASPKR), Resham Singh (SADASM), Sukhwinder Kumar (IND), Harjit Singh (IND), Gurmeet Kaur (IND), Balwinder Singh (IND), Bidra Ram (IND), Devinder Singh Kotli (CPM), Om Parkash Khichi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.01%, which is -4.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajaib Singh Bhatti of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malout results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.85 Malout (मलौट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Malout is part of Firozpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 176573 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,206 were male and 93,358 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malout in 2022 is: 1,122 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,511 eligible electors, of which 88,035 were male,76,797 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,934 eligible electors, of which 80,063 were male, 70,871 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malout in 2017 was 430. In 2012, there were 252 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Ajaib Singh Bhatti of INC won in this seat defeating Darshan Singh of SAD by a margin of 4,989 which was 3.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.05% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harpreet Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Nathu Ram of INC by a margin of 2,554 votes which was 2.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 43.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 85 Malout Assembly segment of the 10. Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Firozpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.66%, while it was 82.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Malout went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.85 Malout Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.85 Malout comprises of the following areas of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab: KC Lakhewali, Panchayats Rupana, Bhangchari, Tamkot, Sotha and Mehrajwala of KC Thandewala of Muktsar Tehsil; Malout (Municipal Council), Panchayats Aulakh, Jhurar, Ena Khera, Lakkarwala, Malout, Bhulleriana of Malout KC; Panchayats Abul Khurana, Danewala and Jandwala Charhat Singh of KC Danewala; Panchayats Baam, Urang of Bodiwala Kharak Singh KC of Malout Tehsil; Panchayats Theri-1 and 2 of Gidderbaha KC of Gidderbaha Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Malout constituency, which are: Gidderbaha, Lambi, Jalalabad, Muktsar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Malout is approximately 594 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Malout is: 30°18’25.6"N 74°26’23.6"E.

