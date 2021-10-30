'Didn't Stop Anna Hazare to Rally in Punjab...': Mamata Banerjee Digs In Her Heels In Goa

Both Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi landed in Goa on the same day as part of their election campaign in the State. They are in the State for the same cause but on a different path, to fight BJP.

Mamata said, “Modiji is powerful for Congress. And the Congress is not serious about its fight." Not only that she also stressed that Congress and BJP compromise with each other.

Mamata said that Modi is in power today because of the weakness of Congress. Mamata wants to fight BJP head-on as earlier stated by National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC is in no mood to go with any national party in Goa that includes AAP also. “I love him. Delhi won because of Anna Hazare. I didn’t stop him to go to Punjab why they will stop me to come to Goa? Anybody can contest anywhere. I can say about my party and local party here who wants to fight the BJP," the West Bengal Chiem Minister said.

TMC is open for a tie-up with regional parties in Goa. She had a meeting with Vijay Sardesai, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Forward Party.

Mamata said, “We discussed ith Vijay Sardesai that we want to avoid division of votes. Now it’s up to them."

Vijay Sardesai has still not decided on whether to go with TMC.

