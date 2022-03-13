Mamata Banerjee Fields Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for West Bengal By-polls

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced that actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be fielded from Asansol in Lok Sabha by-election, while nomination of singer and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo for Ballygunge Assembly by-poll.

The announcement was made by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," tweeted TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush," she added.

Sinha had quit the Congress and joined TMC last year. While Supriyo, a minister in BJP government, had joined the Banerjee-led party after the Assembly polls. Supriyo had resigned as the Asansol MP in October last year.

