Mamata Banerjee Sets Eyes on Goa Gamble, to Visit State Again on Dec 13 With Nephew Abhishek

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has her eyes set on Goa and will be visiting the state for the second time in two months on December 13.

Banerjee’s previous visit was on October 28 as the Trinamool Congress gears up for February elections in which it is facing off with not just the BJP but Congress and AAP too. Abhishek Banerjee, the CM’s nephew and national general secretary of TMC, too will visit Goa this time.

The game for Goa has started with names such as Leander Paes, Luizinho Falerio and Mahua Moitra kick-starting their campaign.

A senior leader from TMC told News18 that this time, Banerjee will try to reach out to more people and project the idea of what TMC can offer to the people in Goa.

The chief minister’s push for Goa comes at a time when Arvind Kejriwal has been warming up to her while she has openly castigated the Congress by denying the existence of UPA.

In the News18 Chaupal, Kejriwal — the Delhi chief minister — said: “Mamata di is my didi, whether she fights against me or slaps me, I don’t mind."

The focus of the TMC now will be on good governance they can provide in Goa, citing examples of the Bengal government. They also plan to come up with segments in the TMC manifesto to cater to all walks of life.

Meanwhile, Churchill Alemao of the NCP also met Banerjee in Kolkata and is likely to join TMC and the CM’s Goa visit may see more people jumping ship.

Now, only time will tell how successful TMC’s Mission Goa proves to be.

