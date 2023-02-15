Bengal Govt To Table Budget Today; State Locks Horns With Centre Over Release of Components

The Mamata Banerjee-run Bengal government is scheduled to present its budget for the next fiscal on Wednesday. The Bengal government had set a Rs 3,21,030-crore budget last year.

This budget is set to be presented at a time when the state head to head in a confrontation with Centre on the release of central component of several rural schemes. This is more important since since the state is heading to panchayat elections, scheduled later this year.

The Bengal assembly has been witnessing a lot of drama over the past few days where the Speaker had threatened Suvendu Adhikari of expunging his comments if he diverts from the topic of the assembly.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday witnessed high drama as Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a walkout from the House after casting aspersions on the Speaker but the BJP leader was stopped short of being suspended as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised on his behalf.

As the House gathered after recess, Adhikari began delivering his speech, criticising the Governor’s inaugural address as it did not mention several graft cases, including the SSC scam and the arrest of senior TMC leaders and ministers.

Speaker Biman Banerjee asked Adhikari not to mention anything that is not the House’s business and ordered that his remarks be expunged.

An infuriated Adhikari started casting aspersions on the Speaker and raised slogans against him.

Despite the Speaker cautioning him with a privilege motion, Adhikari and the BJP legislators tore papers and staged a walkout from the House.

